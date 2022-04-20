I always vote, I believe it’s my civic duty, but this spring election taught me a new civics lesson. I intended to vote absentee in the recent April election and requested a ballot. I planned to mail it early to ensure my ballot would be counted. I read the directions carefully, as I knew everything had to be done right or my ballot would be thrown out. But as I was filling it out, I felt increasingly ill.
My symptoms got so bad that my husband, and I decided I needed to get to the emergency room immediately, and we called for an ambulance. Good thing I did. Turned out I needed to stay in the hospital for over a week. and when I returned home, I would need an oxygen machine.
My ballot was still laying on the table. I figured that I wouldn’t be able to vote. No way could I make it to the polls. It was too late to mail the ballot to the town clerk’s office, and there were no longer any drop boxes.
I called my town clerk on Monday before the election to see if my husband could drop off my ballot. She said that would be improper, and she could make no exceptions because people were scrutinizing her every move. Then she called me back and said something that stunned me.
She would come to my house, pick up my ballot, and deliver it to the town hall.
What an amazing public servant. Today so many people want to find fault with local officials. That’s so unfair. They work with minimal compensation, trying to make government work for all of us regardless of our political beliefs.
We should be thanking them, not yelling at them. If we all cared as much about our local communities, they would be better places in which to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.