I am writing to address a recent letter criticizing Rep. Tom Tiffany's commitment to expanding rural broadband access. It is important to correct some misconceptions and present a more accurate perspective.
Suggesting that more spending is always the only solution overlooks the importance of responsible resource allocation. The federal government is great at throwing money at problems without taking the time and nuance to try and actually fix the problems.
Tiffany's focus on streamlining regulations aims to empower local broadband providers to efficiently deliver quality internet services to rural communities, addressing specific challenges faced by these specific providers.
Furthermore, the notion that we need tighter regulations “to fight climate change” would only continue to strangle our rural communities and the local providers we’re seeking to help. Excessive regulation impedes progress and hinders opportunities for all.
Tiffany's dedication to rural broadband access aligns with his commitment to limited governance and balanced solutions. It is crucial to evaluate his actions within the broader context of his goals and principles.
Thank you for allowing me to provide clarity on this matter. I commend Rep. Tiffany for his efforts to expand broadband access and his thoughtful approach to addressing the needs of rural communities.
And if Wisconsin Republicans really want to do something meaningful to help expand rural broadband access in our state, then the Republican majority in our state legislature should repeal the Wisconsin statutes that restrict our local governments from providing this vital utility to residents--Wis. Stat. sections 66.0422 and 196.204.
Wis. Stat. section 66.0422 does several things to restrict local efforts to build public broadband, including mandating feasibility reports and restricting competition by local governments. Further, Wis. Stat. section 196.204 prohibits local governments from subsidizing their own public broadband utility.
Meanwhile, private companies like AT&T and Comcast have received millions of dollars in public funding to provide broadband services, but then instead of expanding services for rural areas, these private companies have spent that money to improve services in more populated areas--think cities--where they can make bigger profits for their shareholders.
And guess who spends their profits lobbying against making it easier for local governments to provide broadband services to their under-served constituents?
Broadband is a vital public service. Repealing Wis. Stat. sections 66.0422 and 196.204 would lift restrictions on municipal broadband projects and allow local communities to more easily compete with large companies to provide broadband to the underserved.
See: "Creating Broadband Equity in Rural Wisconsin", 9/1/2022, Brian T. Coe, Marquette Benefits and Social Welfare Law Review, at: https://scholarship.law.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1085&context=benefits
Let's give credit where credit's due.
Let's thank Wisconsin's Senator Tammy Baldwin for being a co-sponsor of the Access to Capital Creates Economic Strength and Supports (ACCESS) Rural America Act well before Mr. Tiffany--who is flirting with running against Senator Baldwin in her next election--jumped on board.
On August 9, 2022, Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association--said "NTCA greatly appreciates the leadership of Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Joni Ernst, Kyrsten Sinema, and Kevin Cramer in introducing the ACCESS Rural America Act . . . ."
See: "Senators Baldwin and Ernst Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect and Expand Rural Internet Access", 8/9/2022, at: https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senators-baldwin-and-ernst-reintroduce-bipartisan-legislation-to-protect-and-expand-rural-internet-access-
