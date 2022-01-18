A so-called "ethics committee" has demanded that a Hudson city council member apologize or be censured for trying to preserve democracy in our city.
OMG, apologize? You cannot be serious.
Joyce Hall asked the city council to not appoint John Kraft as an election poll worker due to past actions.
Hall stated her concerns: “Is there behavior that, we think that should…keep someone from becoming an… election judge. So for example… at one of our meetings he was wearing white supremacy ... clothing… He also is calling for… civil war… I just…this is just inappropriate behavior.”
Kraft had posted this on a Republican website: "If you want peace, prepare for war. … It is time to stand and be counted as a conservative warrior in the ongoing fight to preserve our Constitutional Republic. We need to start local by removing leftist tyrants from all local and County positions in the future April elections."
And the committee demands that Hall apologize? Disgusting.
Kraft does not belong anywhere near anything to do with an election.
Has the "ethics committee" and the council buried their heads in the sand?
Is this all about winning elections?
