Recently the movie “Armageddon” was featured on TV. A comet is hurtling toward Earth and will completely destroy it.
All nations – large and small, young and old individuals – combine forces to find a solution to save themselves. What about today – what’s happening on Earth right now? Well, let’s take a look.
Covid deaths and hospitalizations.
Jan. 6 insurrection/coup to overturn legal 2020 election.
Gerrymandering by legislators against the will of the majority.
Restrictive voter laws.
School shootings/gun violence.
Extreme weather catastrophes.
School board Intimidations.
Violent threats against journalists/legislators/poll workers/elected officials.
Climate change deniers.
Big lie – 2020 election stolen.
Illogical, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.
Vigilante suing – neighbor against neighbor.
Changes in elections verification processes to overturn legal, fair elections
Fascist talk and actions in House of Representatives.
Each of these actions, by itself, is a destructive force aimed at and operating against the Common Good. Together, they constitute a tsunami sweeping into all corners of our communities and across the globe. The threat is not outside descending upon us but is already here working its insidious harm wherever it is welcomed.
The Common Good is being threatened as never before in the history of this country, even the financial collapses of past years don’t compare to the extreme issues facing us today.
And now to top it off is the threat of civil war. Seems as if something or someone is very intent on separating and dividing us.
For it is perfectly clear you can’t have war without two sides.
Ask yourself? For some individuals to gain power, are we ready and willing to live under an autocracy? Are we willing to live under constant stress, in fear of the next wave of violence? Are we ready to fight our neighbor, to bear arms against each other? Are we willing to subject our children and families to governance by the minority because that’s what happens in an autocracy? The Common Good disappears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.