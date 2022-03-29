Other than the embarrassingly and devastatingly wide inequality between the rich and the poor in the United States, the most inexcusable absurdity is that major oil and coal extraction and fossil-fuel energy sales corporations fool the public into believing that their corporate action is like a democratic citizen concerned for the world we live in.
They proudly and hypocritically purchase “carbon credits” from their excess profits as if it excuses their production of gas, diesel fuel and coal from which their carbon and CO2 pollution already harms human life and nature.
They claim they are “going green” while the public loses property to floods and tornadoes, turns pale and short-of-breath and becomes sick as we suffer through a warming world with melting glaciers, rising oceans and severe worldwide weather change.
Maybe recent gas price hikes can blunt our love affair with gas and diesel motor vehicles and turn more of us toward fuel-efficient or electric vehicles and mass transportation like Europe with trains and buses everywhere, even in small villages and farmland roads. Every other effort seems to be failing.
Maybe we, in our personal lives, can make a difference. As an unhappy hypocrite, I do love my Jeep though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.