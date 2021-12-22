Congressman Tom Tiffany’s email on Friday, Nov. 19, commenting on the Build Back Better (BBB) bill. The email was full of misinformation which I want to correct here.
Congressman Tiffany said the bill was full of socialist spending. Socialism means ownership of the means of production and central planning of the economy.
Tiffany used the term “socialism” to turn people against the bill, but it is an incorrect term. The bill does not change ownership of factories and farm (the means of production) nor does it implement central government planning of the economy.
Congressman Tiffany says the BBB gives amnesty to illegal aliens. The bill does not give amnesty.
“Amnesty” means a pardon. The BBB allows immigrants, who have been here since Jan. 1, 2011, to have five-year work permits which can be renewed one time. It allows them to travel to their native countries and to secure official government-issued identification such as state driver’s licenses, which most states do not offer to undocumented immigrants.
Congressman Tiffany calls the bill the largest welfare increase in history. Tiffany uses the word
“welfare” to turn people against the bill. The bill provides an increase to the United States’ safety net because the programs have been constrained over the years until they are no longer a safety net.
The increases bring the United States closer to the support offered in other developed nations.
Congressman Tiffany complains that the bill adds 87,000 IRS agents. The IRS has been reduced year after years so they can no longer find tax cheats. These new agents are added so the tax cheats can be caught.
The federal Congressional Budget Office (CBO) that analyses the cost of the bill has estimated that the addition of the IRS agents will bring in much more money than it will cost to hire the agents.
Congressman Tiffany says that an “independent analysis has said the bill will cost $5 trillion instead of the $1.7 trillion the Congressional Budget Office states. There is no independent analysis that can analyze the cost of this bill. Only the Congressional Budget Office can do an accurate job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.