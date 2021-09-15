My running route frequently takes me in the vicinity of Hudson’s E.P. Rock Elementary School. Except for one block on Thirteenth Street, there are no sidewalks leading to that school, so pedestrians must walk in the bike lanes or gutters. These areas are uneven, with potholes haphazardly filled with asphalt and cracks overgrown with weeds.
Every year, the powers that be decide which streets need attention. This summer, work was done on Crestview and Hanley, neither of which were in as bad condition as Thirteenth and Summer streets.
As an adult, I pick my path, opting to run in the middle of the street if I so choose. Grade school children (whose parents are unable to drive them to and from school) do not have that luxury. In the future, our youngest and most vulnerable citizens need to be considered when deciding which roads need to be improved.
Diane Stannard
Hudson
