In November, Wisconsin voters are facing one of the biggest challenges in recent years. Who to send to Congress? Not since the days of Joseph McCarthy has Wisconsin had two such repulsive candidates in office, Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany.
There are several exceptional Democratic candidates lining up to take on Ron Johnson, but what about Tom Tiffany? According to Quorum, a congressional watchdog organization Tiffany was recently designated as the third laziest freshman member in Congress. Time to find a strong candidate to take him on. But whom?
What about you? You may be thinking, “I’m not qualified, maybe someone else who has the answers will step up.” Here’s the deal, maybe you are that someone.
If you care about our district or if you have a cause that you feel strong about, you may be the right person.
The Constitution says you can run for Congress if you are at least 25, have been a citizen for the past seven years and live in the state. Currently in Congress there are representatives and senators from all walks of life, among them physicians, ministers, artists, flight attendants, teachers, coaches, athletes and restaurant workers. There are people with years of political experience and people with no political experience.
The work you do now whether it is in an office, your own business or even in your own home translates to skills and insights you can bring to public office.
If you care about Wisconsin, then “What about you?”
