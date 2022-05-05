Congratulations, newest council members Mike Kennedy and Joy Knudson. Fresh ideas and perspectives help assure our government is functional. Paul, your excellent communication, integrity and sense of equity consistently brought to council meetings will be missed.
We have thoughtful, concerned citizens in Hudson. While campaigning, more engagement became a priority. With six districts, one alderperson serving each, elected by what is typically a small percentage of their constituents, we limit citizen input.
With six representatives, the mayor casts the tie-breaking vote. This could easily lead to an appropriation of power; a result which doesn’t actually represent the majority of Hudson’s constituents.
We should explore the idea of adding three at-large members to our council. These would be representatives elected citywide, in addition to current alderpersons. Every district historically has a unique demographic; redistricting may have exacerbated that. The effect of this shows a historic tendency toward divisiveness in our city government.
At-large representation empowers candidates who exhibit a broader appeal and who have to position themselves as nonpartisan, middle-ground, in order to get elected. Similar to ranked choice voting, the extremes are weeded out.
Paul is an example of a representative who should potentially still be able to serve, even though Joy is district alderperson. They both have so much to offer; why should they be mutually exclusive?
With respectable, respectful civic-minded citizens who would serve honorably, additional positions help bridge the differences between districts and represent us better. The more brains, hearts, insights, ideas, the better for all of us.
