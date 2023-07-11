Representative Tom Tiffany recently announced that he is a cosponsor of a bill to expand broadband access to rural areas. This is a laudable idea, but Tiffany did his best to defeat President Biden’s Infrastructure bill which was passed by an overwhelming majority nearly two years ago. The fiber optic cables being laid today are partly paid for by that bill which Tiffany voted against.
The bill he is bragging about is mainly an attempt to weaken regulations designed to protect us from companies unwilling to abide by such rules. Tiffany should be working to increase funding for infrastructure upgrades and now, considering the smoke we are suffering from, work for and vote to tighten environmental laws to reduce global climate change.
