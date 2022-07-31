With the elections just around the corner, I was going to write about the (sad) state of affairs Biden and the Democrats have taken us to, but I would need a full newspaper page to cover that much.
Whether it’s gas prices and energy, violent crime and border security, inflation and the economy, fentanyl, COVID, censorship or about anything else, our nation is looking more and more like a Third World country every day.
Is anyone else besides me, concerned about the mental state of our current president? A few years back Democrats were questioning Donald Trump’s ability to govern. Today, Joe Biden is but a shadow of what Donald Trump was and its crickets from the Democrats.
We should all be gravely concerned if for no other reason than to figure out just who the hell is calling the shots in Washington. Joe Biden is one embarrassment after another and the world sees it too.
Did you know there were over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States last year with about 80% of them caused by fentanyl? There is enough fentanyl in our country right now to kill every person living here.
Most of the fentanyl is coming across our southern border which has been overwhelmed since Biden took office. If for no other reason, and there are many, this should be enough for the federal government to step up security at our borders, but once again, crickets and apathy from the Biden Democrats.
Hey, but gasoline is down about 70 cents a gallon from its high earlier this year. The Biden administration is patting themselves on the back for that. So now we are only paying $2.00 a gallon more than we should be (because of Biden’s energy policies.) Apparently, we have so much crude oil, we are selling some of our emergency reserves to China. I am not making this up.
You can’t fix stupid.
Come August and November, if you hate this country, vote Democrat. If you are like me and favor God, country and family, then you must vote Republican.
