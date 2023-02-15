I first met Heather Logelin over 10 years ago at a community forum for the Healthier Together coalition of Pierce and St. Croix Counties. She moderated a conversation about health and wellbeing, bringing together people from all corners of our two communities to share their ideas – educators, faith leaders, health care, employers, parents, and local elected officials.
Her goal? Create a space for open and thoughtful dialogue on how we can all work together and ensure St. Croix Valley remains a healthy and vibrant place for all who live here to work, learn, play and worship.
As a school board member, Heather has continued that tradition of seeking out and listening to a variety of perspectives and voices to help her learn about the issues and concerns facing our school district and most importantly identify areas of agreement to help chart a path forward. Heather brings a strong ability to look both at the need of the moment and ask questions to help understand the potential impact of decisions made today on the future.
Like many other school districts in Wisconsin, Hudson is facing critical decisions about the budget and impacts to our school buildings. We need a School Board that is prepared to engage, ask critical questions, and work with the District administration, parents and community to thoughtfully chart a path forward. Heather Logelin is a thoughtful, forward thinking community leader, dedicated to ensuring our schools are a place where all students can learn, grow and thrive. Please vote for Heather in the primary election on Feb. 21.
