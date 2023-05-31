Our North Hudson public works engineer and administrator have both quit, our library now belongs to the city with no understanding of resident services and costs, and a similar situation is now looming over water and sewer services.
In the last year, certain subcommittee and board business was promised by certain dates only to have the public and invited guests return more than once to find no progress accomplished. The village invested a great deal of time, money and citizen input into a long-term Comprehensive Plan over a decade ago, designed to be applied and updated. Yet we haven’t. This too needs to be done for many state grants.
When new trustees have made suggestions and solutions, they have often been shut down without consideration. A Code of Board Conduct was proposed by a trustee to ensure respect civil interactions and productivity. This was also shot down. Why would people want to run for the board or work for the village?
Then add the village president being once part of the Oath Keepers and refusing to renounce the group’s recent seditious acts. All of this dampens public trust.
I thank the trustees for serving in good spirit, service and intent, and I ask them to consider the long-term and avoid “penny-wise, pound-foolish” perspectives that force a crisis, like a house left with a leaking roof that ends up requiring huge loans to pay for the ensuing rot, mold and new roof. Or result in the village missing out on state and federal grants that our taxes have already paid for because our long-term Comprehensive Plan isn’t in order. Or missing out on private grants because we didn’t get our business done in time.
Having standards of productivity, respect and openness make a difference. On the Planning Commission, we sorted out zoning problems. One citizen told us: “I know you voted against what I asked for, but I don’t feel that I wasn’t heard and that you didn’t consider all the options.”
Perhaps that should be the goal of every board and staff interaction.
