If Mr. Brown feels that taking away the right to choose the medical care they need from half the population of our country is not extreme, he has a different understanding of the word than most women.
He and the two “conservative” candidates in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary share the belief that women do not have the intelligence to decide whether they should bear a child. If that is not extreme, what is?
Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Judge Everett Mitchell share the “moderate” belief that women are as intelligent as men.
