Most citizens agree that partisan politics and symbolic resolutions do not belong on non-partisan boards that govern school boards, city councils, towns and villages.
Whether one is republican or democrat should not matter in these elections. The main objective is to do town (school, city, village) business that will benefit all of the people of the town, not just special interest groups, national organizations or those that share your religion, the color of your skin or your socio-economic status.
Let’s stay the course. We have work to do. We are changing and growing. We can’t be distracted by circus theatrics that take us away from fixing our roads, planning for responsible development and or providing quality programming to our children. Our business cannot be sidelined by individuals seeking personal or group agendas.
For the Town of St. Joseph, I support incumbents Theresa Johnson for chair, Chris Marshall for supervisor 4 and new candidate, Matt Moore for supervisor 2. These candidates will keep our town focused on town business not the antics of partisanship politics and outside group agendas. Both seasoned board members, Theresa and Chris have a history of listening to all the residents and making informed, thoughtful decisions for the town. Matt has the experience, the level-headedness and professional focus needed in a town supervisor. His nonpartisan fresh perspective will help guide the town into the next decade. Their opponents have a history of sowing distrust and division in their communities by spreading conspiracy theories and inaccurate information.
For the Hudson School Board, I support Megan Rozowski and Heather Logelin. The latest forum clearly identified these two individuals as the ones to remain focused on school district business, student success and are open-minded to others’ perspectives.
On April 4, vote for Theresa, Chris, Matt, Heather and Megan.
