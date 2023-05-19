Do you think America needs a spiritual awakening? Bountiful Harvest Ministries is hosting a time of worship and revival message Saturday, May 20, 1-4 p.m. at the Hudson Lakefront Bandshell, 505 First St. Join to seek the Lord for Revival - For Freedom Christ has set us Free The sound of Revival.
Bring chairs or blankets.
Bob Larson, one of the leaders of the event, participated in a podcast by Forerunners of America founder. Dave Warn talks with his guests about how God is reviving their hearts and churches (youtube.com/watch?v=YKhGySmuA2M). They and Pastor Scott Cernek share plans to host gatherings to seek God throughout the Mississippi River valley. Want to know more about having these men coming to your church or community? Email Bob, Scott and Dave at BHarvestAwaken@gmail.com.
Do you know about the St. Croix River prophecy?
In 1948, two prophetic words were given by two individuals who did not know nor had even heard of each other. The first was given in Spooner by a missionary from an independent missions group and six months later the second was given in Luck by an Assembly of God missionary. One couple who heard both prophecies said that they were almost identical. The prophecy stated that before Jesus comes a revival would start at the head of the St. Croix River and continue southward down the entire river. The effect of this revival would reach out 100 miles on each side of the river and continue until Jesus comes. In its path, several of the cities would be won over by the Lord, every person saved. Along with the salvation of thousands would also be miraculous in the areas of finances, healing and deliverance of all kinds. A return of entire areas to biblical living, once again, right up until Jesus comes into the rapture.
Visit sccwibelieve.com for action you can take. This movement is to declare “Jesus is Lord” over St. Croix County and pray for every city, town or village within our borders, declaring our “dependence” on him (Philippians 2:9-11).
