Have you voted in the last four years? If not, you probably have received a postcard from the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the mail.
If you care to stay registered to vote, you must sign it and mail it back — that is, if you haven't moved. However, if you have moved, visit myvote.wi.gov to update your registration by changing your address. Simply follow the instructions on the card. It will only take a couple of minutes. When you are done, mail it back to your local clerk's office, postage paid.
If you need help, call 1-866-868-3937 (WI Votes). If your address isn't up to date, you will be removed from the list of registered voters. The deadline for returning your postcard is July 15.
Kay Brooks
New Richmond
Kay Brooks is a League of Women Voters-St. Croix Valley member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.