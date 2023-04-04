My wife and I have been residents of Hudson for almost 35 years. We have been patrons of the Hudson Library from its location on Fourth Street and its present location. After the unfortunate storm hurled parts of the bath house into the Library front entrance, we nurtured several of their
beautiful plants in our greenhouse.
We feel that the Hudson Public Library is a treasure in our community.
The present library was built to headquarter NMC. When that enterprise left, the city of Hudson acquired the building. Eventually the city remodeled and improved the building to house the Hudson Police Department and the Hudson Area Joint Library.
Much has changed since that time, but the city of Hudson has stood behind this community treasure. Thank you, Mayor O'Connor and council.
We would like to urge the city of Hudson council to investigate how you can turn the ownership and title to the building over to the Hudson Library Foundation. At some point the city of Hudson will no longer need the space being occupied by the Hudson Police Department. Why not donate ownership over to the library foundation? You have very little to lose and much to gain in community appreciation.
