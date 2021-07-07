On my way home from work recently I heard the song “Small Town” by John Mellencamp and I thought of 1986.
Hudson’s population was a bit over 5,000 and that May I was ready to bust out … leave that small town for bigger, better things. Time to shake off the familiar and find more exciting people and things to fill my life. I look at the expression on my face on graduation day -- captured by my parents’ camera -- and it was pure joy. I did it and I’m outta here.
I did leave ... came back ... left again -- college, law school, first job, marriage, kid, divorce, remarriage, more kids, career changes, travel. I met interesting (and not so interesting) people and traveled. I grew up.
Through it all I kept coming back -- at first to visit my parents and eventually care for them -- but also to reconnect with friends and places. No matter how much time went by I could follow the streets and turns like the back of my hand. I would return to church, schools, the river, parks, playgrounds and feel at home. I realized how fortunate I was to have Hudson as my past and present; no matter how much that 17-year-old girl wanted to shake it off, the 52-year-old girl cherishes the places and the people.
A small group of 1986 graduates gathered over ZOOM this spring to begin planning our 35-year reunion. After getting over the shock of the number ‘35’, we talked and laughed and connected … and planned as grown-ups will do. But what struck me is we really still do connect. As if no time has passed.
Hudson was a special place to grow up and our collective memories confirm that. In a time when people can be so disconnected, it’s nice to come home.
‘No I cannot forget where it is that I come from
I cannot forget the people who love me
Yeah, I can be myself here in this small town
And people let me be just what I want to be.” -- John Mellencamp
Karen Waalen Breitnauer
Hudson
