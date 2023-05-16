We, the Hudson Area Ministerial Association, write in enthusiastic support of Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs’ “Under One Roof” project, and their requests for all necessary City of Hudson approvals to move forward with this project.
As faith leaders in our community, we have long seen the need for the services that both Operation Help and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs provide to members of our community experiencing financial insecurity. We have also long hoped to see these critical services better coordinated to enhance support for clients.
Thus, we are excited to see these organizations moving forward to co-locate their services, making it is easier for clients to access various support services without the added burden of securing transportation to multiple service locations.
We are also excited by the “Under One Roof” project because it will refresh a local building in the heart of our community, creating a centralized location where people from all socio- economic circumstances can come together in a spirit of caring and support for one another.
Both Operation Help and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Programs have wonderfully dedicated staff and volunteers who are always seeking ways to build connection and community. Bringing together these amazing teams in one space, with the opportunity to welcome additional collaborating service partners, is sure to spark even greater innovation to enhance the services the organizations offer and strengthen the wider community.
Because we deeply believe in the vision and goals of the “Under One Roof” project, we hosted a fundraiser for the effort last fall, and continue to advocate in our congregations for support of the project. We hope our entire community will join us in support for this vital project that will create a wonderful space for our community to come together in service and support of all in the community, and further strengthen Hudson, the community we lovingly and proudly call home.
