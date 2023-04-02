The last few years, our schooling experience has been anything but normal. We have had a front row seat in our kids’ lives as they have ventured through public, home, virtual and private school. If I'm being honest, nothing has felt quite right.
In a perfect world, I would love to drop my kids off in the 80's when kids got to be kids and parents got to make choices regarding the things their kids were consuming. But since that's not possible, my husband and I are doing everything we can to exemplify and promote traditional values to our children.
Seeing Erin Gerlach’s name on the school board ballot made my day. Double high five to her for setting aside a large chunk of her personal time to advocate for our kids, not just her own. We live very similar lives, raising three kids with our spouses, running active businesses and being our kids' biggest fans. If I had to hand pick a member of our community that has exemplified a passion for what's in the best interests of our kids -- it would be Erin.
I believe that by electing Erin Gerlach to serve on the Hudson School Board, we will see a brighter 2023-24 school year.
