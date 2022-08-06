The Town Board of St. Joseph is holding a public hearing on a proposed Residential Lighting Ordinance on Thursday Aug. 11, 7 p.m., at the St. Joseph Town Hall. I proposed this ordinance back in March after finding out from our zoning administrator that our town’s comprehensive lighting requirements in our general legislation apply to commercial buildings only.
St Joseph has a small commercial footprint. These regulations contain specific language defining and restricting light trespass and glare as well as the guidance on the type of luminaries allowed that prevent it.
We have nothing in place for residential buildings and we should.
I contacted our zoning administrator because we had an excessive amount of light trespass/glare pouring onto our property caused by backyard floodlights on a home 100 feet from our shared property line and 600 wooded feet away from our home.
My next-door neighbor’s property was affected as well.
An opinion letter to the editor regarding this ordinance referred to it as unnecessary or displayed “Twin Cities like values”. The author is attempting to make this political. This is not political. This has no basis in what was referred to as “keeping our local politics constitutional.”
This is not about debating a right one does not have to carelessly, if even unknowingly, cause unacceptable, unwelcome light trespass and glare that disturbs another’s right to enjoy their own property at night.
As our town continues to grow, with new homes being built and existing homes turned over and/or renovated, a comprehensive residential lighting ordinance will help us save energy, help direct our residents as needed, avoid misunderstandings, minimize light pollution/trespass/glare and help preserve our night sky.
Similar ordinances are already in place in many small communities in Wisconsin.
Please join us at the meeting to share your experiences and opinions or contact the town clerk at clerk@townofstjoseph.com or the chairperson at chair@townofstjoseph.com. They work hard to maintain a levelheaded, nonpartisan approach to local government and happy to help appropriately.
