Currently we have a $173 million problem with roads in need of repair, without an acceptable solution.
No planning has been done for normal deterioration. We expect our leaders to manage our tax dollars wisely. Planning ahead for normal decay has not and does not exist in the city of Hudson.
True leaders follow the process of plan, organize, staff, direct and control. Our current mayor should have started a correction six years ago. Our community will now become burdened with a wheel tax and a cost per property, because the mayor never planned ahead.
Now, you’re going to penalize all of us, for your lack of planning and add another burden on us.
Mr. Mayor, we will not vote for you on April 5. We believe when people make errors in judgment, they need to correct them and learn from their mistakes.
We suggest you pay for about six miles of road repair, and we will put up a sign thanking you for your donation.
