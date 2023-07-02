For all of those that missed the Wisconsin Republican legislature's budget review, summarized in the St Paul Pioneer Press last Saturday, one item especially caught my eye.
Our learned representatives gave $10 million dollars to the impoverished Packers while at the same time they canceled the "Child Care Counts" program and cut the University system funding drastically.
That's what I call fiscal responsibility!
We need fair legislative maps to prevent this kind of abuse of taxpayer money.
