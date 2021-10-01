I overheard an office receptionist say, “the school board is forcing kids to wear masks.”
A pattern of “protecting” kids and staff expresses the ongoing concern for all, including a host of other equally important safeguards that are in place.
District guiding values are respected. Accompanying necessary mask wearing requirements, here is a list of additional recent frontline protections on behalf of children, staff and our community:
Fire suppression system added to the high school
Threat assessment protocol in place
Background checks completed on school volunteers in addition to staff
Immunization requirements
Shatter-proof 3M window film
Traversa Ride 360 Bus Stop and Mobile App – parents know exactly when/where a child is dropped off after school
New fire curtain, high school auditorium stage
Middle School Special Education House has a direct accessible emergency exit from the building
New secure personnel ID and door entry security system
Mandatory training for staff -- child abuse and threats of school violence
The Hudson School District through these precautions and protections demonstrate care for the greater purpose of providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment to educate our kids.
Mask wearing requirements follow CDC guidelines and the St. Croix Public Health guidelines that offer weekly alerts on their data Dashboard.
The Board of Education and Hudson District are recognizing the existence of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Science mitigates mayhem.
The Board takes a courageous lead in providing many protections for our District.
Susan Kattas
Hudson
