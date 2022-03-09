“Forward” became Wisconsin’s motto in 1851. It’s a great motto, simple and to the point. Assembly Leader Robin Vos and his Republican reactionaries seem to have changed our motto to “backward.” That’s why I support Tony Evers and his successful efforts to move Wisconsin forward again.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% and income taxes were cut 15% during Gov. Evers’ first term. Wisconsin has a substantial surplus. Gov. Evers would like to return some of the money to taxpayers, money that residents could put to good use. Conservative legislators oppose sending $600 to a family of four. Perhaps they don’t think that regular folks can decide how best to use their own money.
Gov. Evers would use some of the surplus to support Wisconsin’s thriving public schools. Wisconsin’s talented and dedicated educators improved from 18th to eighth in national rankings, despite being given a zero percent increase by Republicans in the last budget.
An impressive accomplishment, considering the challenges they faced in the difficult time of the pandemic.
Vos and his Republican cronies often lament the lack of bipartisanship. In fact, they simply won't work with Gov. Evers. Wisconsin Republicans are as obstructionist as national Republicans, perhaps even more so.
Tony Evers could do so much more to once again make Wisconsin a progressive state, especially if we send progressive legislators to Madison to help him.
“Forward” was a good idea in 1851. It’s an even better idea today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.