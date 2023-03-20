We have been subscribers to the Star-Observer for a number of years. We look forward to reading each issue and especially enjoy the “Photos of the Week” on the last page of the sports section. However it sure looked like free political advertising space was given to the progressive candidate running for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the March 2 edition.
Along with text there were five photos of Judge Janet Protasiewicz, one on the front page and four more pictures of her, others at a gathering for her in Hudson on page A11. That kind of pictorial coverage of just one candidate rivals the number of photos even on the sport’s “Photos of the Week page.” That story went way beyond just reporting results of the voting done on Feb. 21. Another agenda?
Wonder if the Star-Observer will provide such coverage for the conservative, pro-life candidate, Daniel Kelly, before April 4.
Abortion today is most often used as birth control. When that happens there are two victims, the mother and the child. It is such a privilege to nurture a growing infant during one’s pregnancy. I have had the opportunity to comfort women who have had an abortion and also helped gals go through crisis pregnancies, assisting them with their needs or planning for an adoption of their child. Yes, it takes lots more work to preserve a life than quickly end a life through abortion.
The United States is right up there with communist China, North Korea and only a handful of other countries in the world, allowing abortion of small human beings past 20 weeks of gestation.
God forgive us!
