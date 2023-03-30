As residents and landowners in the Hudson School District, we have been following the local school board race closely. Since the beginning, we've witnessed one candidate consistently going above and beyond to gather input from parents, teachers and other citizens regarding what they think is working in our schools and what needs to be fixed.
It's clear that she has taken the time to do her homework and understands the issues faced by the district. That candidate is Erin Gerlach.
It is evident that Erin is level-headed and will be very open to input from a wide variety of sources if she is elected, and as a parent of elementary, middle and high school school-aged children, that has dealt with bullying and boundary line changes within this district she'll be especially sensitive to the concerns of other parents.
We believe without a doubt that she will work to advance policies that strengthen parental involvement and decision-making, increase transparency and honor the fundamental right of parents to direct the education, medical care and moral upbringing of their children.
For all of these reasons, we are supporting Erin Gerlach in her candidacy for the Hudson School Board and hope you'll join us in giving her your vote on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.