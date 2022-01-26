Regarding redistricting, I want to bring to your attention and express my gratitude to the 36 Concerned Voters of Wisconsin who submitted the "We the People" amicus brief to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
They were Republicans, Democrats, Independents and others – a multi-partisan, non-partisan fresh air. They collectively asked the court to throw out the horribly divisive maps from the Legislature (SB 621) and instead apply objective criteria for choosing voting districts for the next 10 years.
The brief described several examples of how the SB 621 maps split intact communities and made other drastic changes for no identifiable reason, except perhaps to preserve an incumbent's seat.
One example from SB 621 proposes to divide the city of River Falls into two separate districts. That means the River Falls students, city residents and business owners would all have their communities divided and diffused into two separate voting blocks.
Why would they do that to the River Falls community?
I worry the politicians in Madison who care more about themselves than our Wisconsin communities end up being the only winners with SB 621. They weaken our voice with gerrymandered districts and then they ignore us.
So, I am thankful that these citizens from across our state brought attention to this issue and hope this publication keeps us posted on the redistricting news and the court's decisions.
