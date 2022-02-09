Where do people go when they fall on hard times? If they're hungry, they can contact their community food shelf. If they have school-aged children, they can reach out to the community schools. If they need shelter and clothing? Help covering some bills? All of these places, and many of your community members in need, will reach out to their community churches in their time of need.
I am an active member of my church. A lot of people think being active in your church means attending Sunday services, and it turns them off. I am not a Sunday service attending church member. I prefer to do God's work by helping my community; one of the best ways to stay connected to the needs of my community is by being active in the ministry teams that work with our community.
Every church is different in how they do this, but if you've been looking for a nudge to get more involved – even if you don't identify as a religious person – I urge you to reach out to your community churches and find one that you can help serve the community.
Your community churches are doing great things, and they would love to have extra hands and hearts alongside them, doing God's work
