54% of our property tax is our largest tax burden. School Board Meeting, 12/7/21. My input to all of you. This is a very good district survey; however, new buildings are the wrong focus and priority. When the first communication was sent out, I called the district and asked why we did not get 66% state funding.
I did not get an acceptable answer, so I called Madison and asked about our district. No new students or revenue increase per student. Also, the board under levied for the last 16 years. This survey verified both areas. Irresponsible shortsighted conservatives. All about decaying buildings. Precious dollars need to go to growing our students.
Recently I wrote a letter about leaders based on the lack of leadership by the president of this board. I also wrote one on the suppression of our information to this board.
Why no decision on the phasing out of the two oldest buildings to save costs? Stringing along parents that new buildings may happen, divides us. Instead of planning for decaying assets the board has the habit of funding by property referendums only.
This last week’s paper stated the president said our meetings are not for taxpayer’s input. To our local dividers, good leaders listen to all they serve and are frugal.
Rob Brown also indicated how to get more revenue per student. Why didn’t the president and superintendent search and find this option for more revenue per student? Our former school district did this years ago, forming an online charter, K-12 drawing students across Wisconsin. Today they have 1,150 students who are remote and the state gives this district $8,100 for each student or 9.3 million this year in increased revenue. Why was this not done here?
Real leaders search for best practices and apply them locally. The president needs to retire. Thanks for your service.
We will vote for Micah and Rob. Next, we will work for all over 70 to be excused from the school tax, which is the largest part of our property taxes.
