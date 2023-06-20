Understanding good vs. evil. What behaviors fit into each area? What is the root of each? When God made mankind on the fifth day of creation, he said we are very good. On the other four days, the things he created were good. God made mankind to be very good, until evil crept in. When God put Adam and Eve together in the garden, they were to take care of it, but were commanded not to eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. They broke the rule, ate and were banned from the garden.
We were designed with a heart, a soul and a conscience, to discern right from wrong, and good from evil. How we behave is a decision we make for ourselves, be it right or wrong. Consequences reflect those choices. Our conscience affects our behavior as well as our thinking and can lead us in a direction we never intended to go. As parents, we are to instill in our children’s healthy choices and following Gods’ word should direct us parents. During Moses’ time, the Israelites were given ten rules to follow. Do not commit murder. Unfortunately, those words mean nothing to those individuals who think nothing of shooting someone who disagrees, looks at them the wrong way, and /or carries a grudge.
Currently, stress levels are high. Confusion can set in, and wrong decisions and choices can result. What to do but step back. What we listen to or believe affects our thoughts. It is very difficult to sort out the truth from fake news. How do we know what to believe? It is imperative to learn how to discern truth from non-truth, right from wrong, good from evil.
Our country is an example of having made many wrong and conflicting decisions, creating major divisions throughout the land. What we are now experiencing is the result of life turned upside down. Bad has been deemed good, lies have been called truth, good has been labeled bad and violence has become almost an everyday occurrence. Do you accept the new norm? We don’t.
