There are questions from residents about the cost and justification of a $90 million addition to the Government Center.
Are there any options less costly? What is the cost to each resident in the future?
Looking forward to more information from the County Board on their plans and cost justifications.
This is huge investment for the taxpayers, maybe we should have a vote on the proposal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.