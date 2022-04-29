Imagine you are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Donald Trump and other far right Republicans pressure you to investigate the 2020 election, ordering you to decertify Wisconsin’s electoral votes.
Both you and rational Republicans say this can’t be done legally.
You cave in to external pressure, and appoint partisan Republican Michael Gableman to lead yet another “investigation” into claims that have been found without merit everywhere outside of rabid GOP conspiracy circles.
His salary is $11,000 per month and his initial budget is $675,000. When he fails to complete his task on time, he is rewarded with spending more taxpayer dollars.
Gableman declares the election “stolen” before starting his work, and goes on Fox TV to discuss the case. Targets of his fanciful “investigation” agree to be interviewed in public, but he insists on meeting in secret. A judge finds Gableman and Vos have violated open records laws.
Whatever happened to transparency and openness?
If this were a movie, the audience would walk out because of an unbelievable plot and incompetent bad guys. All three Republican candidates for governor – Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun – are enthusiastic supporters of Gableman’s scam.
What other goofy policies based on exaggerations or lies would this trio support?
Thankfully, Wisconsin has Tony Evers, a governor who is more concerned with reaching consensus when possible, and preserving our right to vote instead of bowing down to Donald Trump and other Republican extremists.
