I want to express my gratitude to the nonprofit organization, Tropical Wings, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Rainforest/NeoTropical Bird collaboration with Willow River Elementary and The Phipps Center for the Arts. You may have read a full, in-color article about this in this paper a few weeks ago.
As an artist, I was able to work with the fourth grade teachers and the art teacher at Willow as well as the fourth grade students who researched and wrote about the neotropical birds and who created a replica of their bird for the rainforest.
I was able to share the importance of the work done by Tropical Wings, especially their connection with the National Park Service here and in Costa Rica, where many of our birds winter after spending their summers in our area. All of the grades shared their creativity and made parts of the installation during their art class, such as bugs and spiders, leaf cutter ants, frogs, plants, and the painting of the canopy for the rainforest.
Willow families also participated in the creation of the waterfall and the tropical flowers at their evening Art and Talent Show Event in April. Students and visitors to The Phipps can experience a rainforest right here in Hudson, perhaps encouraging further exploration of the Neo Tropical birds and working on projects to continue assisting the migration of our beloved birds. You can learn about the birds by reading the Willow River fourth graders reports available at the Rainforest entrance.
So, thank you to all who helped to create and install the Rainforest at The Phipps and to those who made this opportunity possible. The rainforest will be free and open to the public and visitors of the Phipps until September.
For Phipps hours vis thephipps.org. For more info about Tropical Wings visit tropicalwings.org
