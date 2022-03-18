I shouldn’t be writing this letter in 2022. When I was younger, not many males wore pink because that made them seem “gay.” Thankfully, we have moved the pendulum forward. But legislation being passed in Florida and Texas and some of the Hudson school board responses to whether LGBTQ sexuality should be taught in elementary or health class make it seem like we haven’t actually come far enough.
First, one candidate said that he hadn’t seen anything on this topic when his kids were in school. Probably true; little is mentioned about LGBTQ in social studies, health or English curriculums, much less than most other marginalized groups.
Two candidates discussed how it shouldn’t be at the elementary level at all. At the elementary level, LGBTQ “sexuality” might look like reading “Love Makes a Family” or “Heather Has Two Mommies.” Or possibly, “Hello, everyone” instead of “Hello, boys and girls.” It isn’t literally sex.
There are many families in Hudson that are not the heterosexual normative, and we should make them feel included and normalized.
Finally, one candidate discussed how if we have LGBTQ in the health curriculum, we need to include differing opinions from people who might not believe in that “ideology.” Being LGBTQ is not an ideology.
Someone cannot support LGBTQ issues because of their faith, but school districts don’t have the right to marginalize LGBTQ youths or open their existence up to classroom discussion. Hudson has a generous opt out policy, and parents are welcome to use it. But maybe, children might learn more acceptance from learning about people who are different.
I don’t want to be Texas or Florida, and these kinds of conversations are necessary to make sure we don’t isolate an already vulnerable group.
