I would like to elaborate on the River Falls Grow-to-Share Garden, which was featured in your newspaper on July 14.
The Grow-to-Share Garden has three divisions:
The Grow-to-Share section.
The Master Gardeners' section.
The Grow-Your-Own section.
The Grow-to-Share section is managed by two members of the Grow-to-Share non-profit organization, but the bulk of the labor is provided by volunteers.
A combination of purchased and donated crops are grown in this section. All produce harvested from this section is donated to the local community (River Falls Community Food Pantry, River Falls Housing Authority, St. Croix Valley Food Bank).
Last year’s donation amount was over 1,350 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables. You can find more details on the website at growtoshare.org/about-us.
The Master Gardeners section is a “Demonstration and Learning Garden” managed by the St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners Association. It is used for training and education, and the harvests are also donated to the local community. Their website is scvmga.weebly.com.
The Grow-Your-Own section is divided into multiple 10-foot by 15-foot plots, which individuals may rent (not buy as your article stated) each growing season.
Grow-Your-Own gardeners are responsible for their rented plot. They are free to grow whatever annuals they would like, and they keep all of the produce. The only stipulation is that any products (pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers) used in the Grow-Your-Own garden plots must be certified organic (have the OMRI seal).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.