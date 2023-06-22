By any measure, Hudson’s first Valley Wide Pride Fest, held Saturday, June 17, at Lakefront Park, was a success. The festival, which showcased support for our LGBQT community, included the usual music, crafts, food and drink you'd find at many weekend fairs. Rounding out the mix of craft vendors were other organization tents staffed by various local churches, the League of Women Voters and the St. Croix County Democrats.
Young families, seniors and teens strolled among the tents, taking in the festive setting, chatting with staff at the booths, and generally enjoying the pleasant day.
For a few hours, a ragtag group of protestors, masked and dressed in black gathered outside the orange snow fencing, chanted slogans of hate in an attempt to disrupt the festivities. Instead, they only reinforced the importance of holding such an event to break down barriers.
Nine law enforcement officers made sure that everyone felt safe and protected, and more important, that they weren’t about to put up with any shenanigans. We truly thank them for being there at this event.
Also, hats off to the many, many individuals who worked behind the scenes and the day of the event to pull off a great festival. Hudson, you can be proud.
