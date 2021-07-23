I recently had a medical appointment at an area clinic. I also picked up a prescription at a pharmacy. At neither location was I offered a COVID vaccine.
I feel this is a huge miss on the part of our local health care professionals. While there are those who absolutely will not be vaccinated, there are also many people who just haven’t gotten around to it, or are merely hesitant or unsure and would respond positively to the offer of a vaccine. At the very least, these professionals could offer trustworthy, science-based education to their patients … especially given the prevalence of false information and conspiracy theories on social media.
If each clinic, physician, PA, nurse practitioner, nurse, med tech, pharmacist and pharmacy tech made it a practice to offer the vaccine, it could go a long way to helping eradicate this disease.
Jan Strommen
Hudson
