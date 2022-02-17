Wisconsin –
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways –
(Which I can because of my public school days)
I love thee for thy rivers, lakes and streams,
Thy cows, producing milks and creams,
Thy forests filled with bears, owls and deer,
Thy pubs that serve such tasty beer.
Thy big-hearted people, at work and at play
Helping each other every darn day.
Wisconsin, I love thee with the depth
And breadth and height my soul can reach,
From Kenosha to Superior’s beach.
Let us our love in actions coat –
On Tuesday next, get out and vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.