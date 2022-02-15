Now that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill has been signed, could there be funding for WisDot to complete the Hudson bypass that’s been talked about for some time. We have a very nice four-lane Highway 35 from I-94 south to River Falls and another north from the St. Croix Crossing to new Richmond.
Connecting those two segments with a four-lane divided highway would take a lot of the through traffic out of Hudson while making it faster for those motoring to reach the towns to the north or south. This new bypass connection would require about 10 miles of new highway depending on the directness of the route.
Hudson merchants would still want access to their in-town businesses. We would still have the first exit off I-94 for access from the south, and a Vine Street exit would provide access from the east. There could also be exits for North Hudson.
A new Highway 35 bypass would eliminate the current traffic congestion in Hudson as well as the slow trek for motorists through the cities.
