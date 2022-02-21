Today’s media is using this word “leaders” a lot. What does it mean? Leader: One that leads; guiding head. Who are these leaders? Elected leaders who manage our tax dollars, government leaders, business leaders, non-profit leaders, church leaders, school leaders, etc. Are these leaders effective? Let’s see what an effective leader does.
Characteristics of effective leaders:
Leaders “Listen” to those they serve for both content and emotion. Leaders “Evaluate” what is heard to weigh its importance and priority. Leaders “Advocate” for those they serve and also survey them. Leaders “Decide” what is in the best interest of all, at any given time. Leaders “Excite” their groups to follow-through. Leaders’ “Results” are shared with all. Good communicators, use all forms of media to get their points across.
How About Leadership:
S= Serve by, H= Helping, I= Improve, P= People’s lives.
Leaders set a vision. Where do we see ourselves in the future? I could not find one for our city now. 2040 is not realistic. Our school vision states: “The Hudson School District empowers all students to cultivate their talents, embrace their passions, and leverage their learning to impact the world around them.” Children determine these? Not realistic. At age 13 they are 52% mature. At age18 they're 72% mature. No leaders present at this time.
Leaders set missions/goals with timelines, which are steps to achieve the vision. No vision, no mission/goals. Where is the accountability?
Maybe now is a good time to evaluate all our leaders for their effectiveness. Where are the leader’s vision and mission statements? If we do not have effective leaders, then is it our obligation to see that they are replaced? Isn’t that how we create change? Is now the time/year for action?
