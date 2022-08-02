Town of St. Joseph residents, there are important issues coming up in your town. On Aug. 11, 7 p.m., during the Board of Supervisors meeting that begins at 6 p.m., there will be two public hearings to discuss and potentially vote up or down the Chapter 68 Assemblies-Events Ordinance and a new proposed lighting ordinance.
You can view both at these links: townofstjoseph.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08112022-169 and townofstjoseph.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08112022-170
As you review these documents, you may not think this is a big deal for residents and businesses. The phrase “all politics is local” applies to these public hearings.
About two years ago, the Town of St. Joseph voted to go on our own zoning to break from the county, which was perceived as being too restrictive.
Now we are considering a proposed lighting ordinance for residents that the county doesn’t have, introduced by one Town of St. Joseph resident who didn’t like his neighbor’s lighting. In addition, there are heavy hints about a nuisance and noise ordinance that the county doesn’t have.
Were we duped?
You can view some Town of St. Joseph videos at this channel: youtube.com/channel/UCJbp7seI1JIY_Cf1MW0px6Q
Why isn’t the Town of St. Joseph Board posting meeting videos or supporting documents to agendas on its website? Good questions. Ask them.
If you don’t make your voice heard, I guarantee those who disagree with your conservative principles will. If you want to keep our local politics Constitutional, please consider running for local office. People are fearful they might make mistakes; but with those mistakes, you will learn valuable lessons.
If your goal is to keep the Town of St. Joseph the way it is and not have unnecessary ordinances or Twin Cities-like values introduced into our town, either attend the meetings or run for local office.
Local politics have the most impact on your quality of life. Apathy is not an option. If you have any questions, email the clerk at clerk@townofstjoseph.com or the chair at chair@townofstjoseph.com. If they won’t answer your questions, you have to ask yourself, why won't they?
