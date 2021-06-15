In 1968 Joni Mitchell composed and sang the lyric, “You don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.” As I think back on this past year, that lyric comes to mind.
There were many heroes over the past year, but as a retired educator, I was amazed with the efforts of our public schools across the state, and where I live in Hudson. Schools were never gone: they adapted. Educators adjusted quickly, sometimes literally overnight, to the challenges of COVID-19 and continued to support children and families. It became clear that Wisconsin’s public schools are essential to not only children’s education, but also to the health of our communities.
Having spent over 20 years working in education, both in and out of the classroom, I know how defining and important in-person education can be, so I'm thankful to President Joe Biden for getting this pandemic under control. The federal funding granted to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan — which passed no thanks to a single Republican in Congress — is making it possible for our students to safely return to in-person learning, participate in extracurricular activities, and even go to school dances.
Now it’s time for our local representatives to support us as well, instead of playing partisan games with the federal funding we’ve received. We have to make certain that our schools have the resources to continue to create safe, high-quality learning opportunities for children — that starts with Wisconsin legislators approving Gov. Tony Evers’ budget to invest more in our teachers and students.
Paul Hambleton
Hudson
