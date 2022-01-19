As a person running for office in St. Croix County, I felt fear and intimidation when John Kraft posted violent and threatening images and statements on the St. Croix County Republican party's social media last year.
I was relieved and gratified when the party's leadership removed him from his position and affirmed that violence is not a method to achieve political goals.
I am aware there is an ethics complaint and investigation by the city of Hudson against council member Joyce Hall for issues she raised during a Common Council discussion on approval of John Kraft as an election inspector for the city.
Appointing authorities for election Inspectors have the authority to review the capability of a nominee for election Inspector under Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 7.
There is no basis in available facts on how council member Hall's discussion of Mr. Kraft's capability as an election inspector could be a violation of Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 19, Subchapter 3 on ethical code for elected officials, or of the city's Code of Ethics as posted on its website.
Discussion of an agenda item is within the role of an elected official. Ensuring voters feel safe and secure in exercising their rights to vote is a reasonable assessment for capability as an election inspector. Every member of the council had the right to decide how to vote regarding Mr. Kraft's capability to serve. Investigating a council member for performing their duty creates a chilling atmosphere for elected officials.
