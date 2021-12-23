International or World Kindness Day held each year on Nov. 13 has passed us by, but it’s never too late to express thanks to others for a kindness.
I’d like to shout out a big thank you to the passing motorist who recognized that I needed help last Sunday morning and stopped.
While I had walked on ice before with my sturdy, rubber-soled shoes, my mistake that morning was to try walking up an icy incline with a stiff wind blowing right at me. His rescue came just as I was hovering — not able to move forward but slowly sliding backwards.
Needless to say I’m most grateful for his kindness.
I would also like to acknowledge all the senior citizens in our community. Recently I attended an event where there was a large gathering of seniors. I realized watching them interact, that they are the rocks of our society and the pillars of our communities.
Imagine all the marvelous experiences they’ve had and the vast wisdom gained through those experiences. Perhaps like me on that Sunday morning, many were gained by trial and error, but all well worth the effort.
Join me in acknowledging, appreciating, and honoring these vital members of our community throughout the year, especially during this special season.
