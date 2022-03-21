When I was on the City Council, I encouraged others to find a role in society where they could
contribute their time and talents.
I am excited that Liz Malanaphy has answered this call and is running for mayor. She has my strongest endorsement. It's time for a change so that Hudson has a leader who will consider all sides of an issue and not come in with a predetermined agenda, will collaborate with others and build consensus, and will use creativity in her problem solving.
Liz has shown leadership and collaboration in so many ways in our community through her art projects, Destination Imagination, and her role as an educator. In addition, she is true to her values, treats everyone with respect, and will stand for transparent, honest government.
Paul Deziel is another worthy candidate that I heartily endorse. During the three years that I sat at the council table with Mr. Deziel, I was routinely impressed by his level of preparedness for each meeting and every topic. He not only studied the topic materials provided but often also brought his own independent research to the conversation.
His service to the city has been marked by common sense, willingness to listen to all, understanding of all sides of an issue, and reasoned, effective solutions to problems. He is level-headed and non-partisan in his approach.
I hope you will join me on April 5 in voting for Liz Malanaphy and Paul Deziel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.