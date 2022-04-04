On April 5, I encourage the residents of the Town of St. Joseph to vote “no” to the referendum question that changes the way candidates are nominated.
When the caucus was held this past January, there was a groundswell of conservative residents who showed up for the first time to voice their opinions through the caucus and nominate candidates.
The liberals witnessed something they had never seen before. In the past, the majority of people who showed up to the caucus was liberal, and their selection of candidates proves that out.
So, this year the conservatives expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the majority of the Town of St. Joseph Board is conducting business by showing up at the caucus. The chair of the board has the responsibility to conduct an orderly caucus. That did not happen, and because of the overwhelming support for conservative candidates, the liberal residents and candidates were caught off guard.
If the proposed nomination process is approved, the town could incur an unnecessary cost of approximately $3,000 to hold a special primary election in February if more than two candidates receive the required number of signatures.
My solution is to elect a chair to conduct an orderly caucus in the future.
Vote “no” to the referendum question and keep the present system of the caucus, which has served us for many years without complaint, in place!
