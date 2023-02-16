As engaged citizens, I hope we are all planning on standing in a ballot box at the spring primaries on Feb. 21. And as a citizen impacted by our school board, whether that be through our own children, grandchildren or tax statement, there are many good reasons to get to know the names on the ballot: it’s this handful of people that help determine the quality of the buildings our children attend every day, assess safety procedures and support programs that protect and nourish their bodies and minds, and help decide how to retain the amazing teachers and staff that dedicate their careers to the next generation of our community.
And so much more, through often unseen decisions. So get to know your board. Think about the vital role of education and our public schools, and the impact they have on our future. And vote.
I’d also like to introduce everyone to one name on the ballot – Megan Rozowski. Get to know her, and you will like her. She is knowledgeable, level-headed and passionate. She grew up in western Wisconsin and has children in the district (the only one on the ballot with kids currently in Hudson public schools). She listens, asks questions, digs into the data and speaks wisely, confidently and fairly. She will work for each individual child, regardless of background, to improve their academic outcomes and the confidence they feel for their future. She will be transparent and honest. And importantly for every one of us, she will efficiently and effectively use taxpayers funds. Vote for Megan Rozowski for Hudson School Board – she needs to have a voice at the table, for all of us.
