Kudos to the Hudson High School students and staff involved in the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” The acting, sets, costumes, lighting, sound and every other element of the production were top notch.
Although it’s a familiar story, watching the performance brought to the surface a number of lessons. The tyranny of a powerful dictator, living with restrictions, getting along with others and the importance of allies to name a few.
The play sparked appreciation, reflection and a few tears from the audience. A wonderful choice and an all-around job well done, thank you.
